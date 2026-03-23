Garden expert demonstrates ancient method to keep plants hydrated: 'Without you having to lift a finger'

"[I don't know] how I ever gardened without it."

Low-maintenance methods can make gardening a more relaxing pastime for anyone.

Longtime gardener and planting pro The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) pointed out a way for your plants to quench their thirst without constant watering.

Using an ancient technique, you can reduce the time spent on plant care.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, she explained how ollas, unglazed clay pots, are all you need to create your own makeshift irrigation system.

You simply bury the olla in your garden soil, leaving a small opening at the surface. Rainwater can then collect in the pot, or it can be manually filled with water.

#oya #ollas #wateringsystem #wateringplants ♬ original sound - The Cottage Peach @thecottagepeach The concept of using ollas in the garden as an irrigation system goes back thousands of years and has been used in countless cultures around the world. An olla watering system is basically any type of unglazed clay pot that is buried beneath the soil with only a small amount sticking up above the surface and filled with water. You can tell that a pot is unglazed because it will be that classic terracotta red color with no shiny finish, glaze or paint. The water then leeches out of tiny holes or "pores" in the unglazed clay and is pulled through the soil to the roots of your thirsty plants through a process called soil moisture tension. This functions much the same way as osmosis, in that the water is trying to equalize to a certain level of moisture within the soil. #olla

You can tell if a pot is unglazed by checking whether it has the traditional terracotta, or orange-brown, color without any shiny finish or paint.

Because these pots are unglazed, the tiny pores in the clay allow water to slowly seep through and into the surrounding soil, providing plant roots with a steady water supply.

The process is similar to osmosis, where water tries to equalize the moisture in the soil, ensuring the soil is evenly saturated without overdoing it and inadvertently harming the plant.

This unique system allows for stress-free gardening, all "without you having to lift a finger."

The video's caption pays homage to the origins of ollas in gardening, noting that it "goes back thousands of years and has been used in countless cultures around the world."

How it's helping

The olla watering method allows gardeners to care for their plants and grow their own food while saving time and energy.

The gardener also pointed out that techniques like these make gardening approachable for anyone and everyone by "eliminating barriers to entry for people with disabilities like me."

Traditional methods may involve collecting and carrying a watering can, which can become heavy and difficult to maneuver once filled.

According to the University of Arizona, olla watering systems can also save as much as 60% to 70% of water when compared to traditional methods. Because there is minimal surface evaporation and a reduced risk of overwatering, wasted water becomes less of a concern, especially when collecting rainwater.

As a hobby, gardening can also help the planet by providing food for local pollinators and creating a safe habitat for vital critters like earthworms and ground beetles.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were quick to praise the ancient watering system.

"I have ADHD and my main barrier to gardening is consistency in watering — this is gamechanging," shared one user.

A fellow gardener stated, "This is so smart," to which the original poster replied, "[I don't know] how I ever gardened without it."

Another commenter summed up the general consensus: "These are amazing!"

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