Gardener issues warning after saving baby rabbit from series of close calls

A summer yard rescue turned into a reminder for homeowners to be cautious during mowing and gardening season.

What happened?

One content creator posting on the @figmentcottagegardens Instagram account stepped in after a baby rabbit found itself in a harrowing situation.

The creator recounted the backyard ordeal in a post, which put the bunny into some real peril.

"Good luck, daredevil bunbun," she wrote in the caption. "She started in the garden with the dogs, took a brief dip in the pond, and then after I released her under a dense shrub she proceeded to run across the road (I stopped the cars)."

The video shows the rabbit being re-released with the creator recapping the bunny's difficult time while concluding "here's to hoping she has a few bonus lives" in her on-screen text.

The caption shared a broader note for people doing yard work: "Reminder that rabbits breed all summer and to check before you garden and mow! They're all hiding in the grass in plain sight."

The video also prompted people to share similar experiences in the comments.

"Haha we have a baby bunny (now unofficially named Bun Bun) who had an unfortunate run in with our mower," one shared. "He survived and is pretty much healed up. I hope he still has lives to spare."

Why does it matter?

Lawns, gardens, and outdoor pets can affect wildlife in ways that are easy to miss. A quick mow, trimming around shrubs, or letting dogs roam the yard can put hidden animals at risk.

During the warmer months, young animals may be tucked into grass, under plants, or along fence lines. Even a tidy, well-kept yard can double as temporary shelter.

Wild animals also face serious risks from vehicle traffic. Humans, who are willing to help these vulnerable animals navigate that situation to safer areas, can play a big role in ushering them back to safety.

What can I do?

Slow down before mowing or digging into overgrown areas. A quick walk through the yard, especially around taller grass, dense shrubs, and garden edges, can help you spot movement or nesting areas first.

If you notice a baby rabbit or a nest, giving that patch of yard extra space can help. Delaying mowing in one small area for a short time is often a manageable step that lowers the chance of harm.

Pet owners can also keep dogs supervised in wildlife-prone parts of the yard, particularly near brushy spots or less manicured corners where small animals may hide.

If an animal appears injured or in immediate danger, it may be best to contact a local wildlife rehabilitator for guidance before stepping in. In this case, the creator's efforts seemed to give the bunny a real chance at making it.

"Bunbun woke up and chose chaos today," a commenter remarked. "So glad you were there to keep her safe!"

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