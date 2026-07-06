A fox mum was taking her last breaths — then UK rescuers got her back to 5 waiting cubs

"Amazed that she made a full recovery, she looked very worse for wear when you first got her."

A dramatic rescue video is drawing attention online after showing a mother fox, described as "taking her last few breaths," being saved, making a remarkable recovery, and ultimately reuniting with her cubs.

What happened?

A YouTube video shared by wildlife rescue organization The Wildlife Aid Foundation documented the rescue.

In the video, Louis, a rescue officer with WAF, responds after a passerby spots a fox lying motionless in a patch of bushes, believing the animal had become entangled in barbed wire.

However, when Louis arrived, he noticed the animal was not caught on anything.

Given the strange symptoms, Louis brought the mother fox to a WAF vet. After examining the animal, the vet said that when mother foxes feed their young, they can lose certain necessary vitamins.

For treatment, the foundation kept the fox overnight and gave her supplements they believed could help. The next morning, the rescuers saw that the fox had made a full recovery.

So, just a day after first being taken in, WAF was able to return the now healthy fox back into the wild so she could reunite with her young.

Why does it matter?

For young wild animals, losing a mother can quickly turn into a life-or-death situation.

Fox cubs rely on their mother for food, protection, and the early lessons that help them survive in the wild. Saving the adult fox likely prevented a far worse outcome for all five cubs and reduced the need for prolonged human intervention.

Stories like this also show why local wildlife rescue networks matter to communities.

Fast, skilled responders help animals in distress while supporting healthier local ecosystems. When humane rescue works, it can reduce suffering and help keep balance in a fragile food chain.

What are people saying?

People in the comments thanked the foundation for saving the fox.

"That was beautiful so glad you could help her," one user said.

"Amazed that she made a full recovery, she looked very worse for wear when you first got her," another wrote.

"Wow, what an incredible rescue," another added.

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