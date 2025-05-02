Gardener shares heartwarming photos after encountering a furry visitor on their patio: 'Look how precious'

If you have never done it before and want to do it well, gardening can be arduous work. You have to spend time learning new words and techniques and perhaps some biology — not to mention the hours in your garden doing the manual labor. So an unexpected but welcome visitor might provide a respite from the stress and remind you why you wanted to green your thumb in the first place.

Such was the case for one Redditor who posted a carousel of pictures to r/gardening featuring their fledgling garden and its first furry visitor — a bunny!

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"She showed up a few days ago and made a small burrow right outside my apartment patio," the original poster wrote. "Watching her became this quiet little moment of peace in my day. … I'm new to gardening and it is extremely overwhelming but a visitor like this really helps!"

If you are overwhelmed like the OP and would prefer a relatively straightforward, cost-effective approach to gardening, you can't go wrong with installing a native plant lawn with native species suited to your gardening zone.

A natural lawn and native plants can save you money and time on maintenance and lower your water bills. They also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these benefits.

Gardeners who install native plants also get the joyful experience this Redditor had, as native plants enrich entire ecosystems, creating an inviting space for wildlife.

Redditors loved seeing the bunny, though they also worried for the OP's plants (rabbits are famously fond of vegetation, to the dismay of gardeners everywhere).

"Aww she found herself a nice cozy spot. So cute," wrote one user.

"Oh look how precious she is," read another response. "Big bunny. A bit of a fatty, even. She is beautiful!"

One commenter was concerned, writing, "She's adorable but hopefully she doesn't go after your plants!"

The OP wasn't too worried, though: "At this point I really don't mind. … My hibiscus started to drop its buds and tomato flowers dried, the seedlings I started are leggy, and I was almost going to give up when this cutie showed up. I'm now even okay to grow some greens or something that it would eat."

