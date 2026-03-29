Gardener urges caution after making huge mistake in garden: 'I really regret planting these'

"Morning glories need exorcisms in order to leave this planet."

Every gardener knows the pain of planting something they imagine will look absolutely gorgeous, only to be disappointed by the reality.

TikTok user carolelylewhite (@carolelylewhite) shared their experience not only of being disappointed by a plant but also of being highly regretful about planting it.

#mistakesweremade #invasiveplants #morningglory #morningglories ♬ original sound - UserSeif @carolelylewhite They're pretty but they really grind my gears every morning. Hear me out…..have you ever had these climb & entwine all over everything?! They're often considered invasive. One plant can produce up to 500 seeds IN A SINGLE GROWING SEASON. Plus they have crazy insane extensive root systems. I really regret planting these many years ago despite their morning beauty. They aren't that pretty the rest of the day anyway. I rip them out, dig them out, cut them back & still they flourish. Resist the urge to plant these! And if ya do…..hey - at least I warned you against it. 🤡 #mistakes

They shared a video of their garden, containing a bevy of gorgeous morning glories. However, as they wrote, "Have you ever had these climb & entwine all over everything? They're often considered invasive. I really regret planting these many years ago despite their morning beauty."

Carolelylewhite goes on to describe the extensive root system of these plants and details how they can produce up to 500 seeds per season, causing them to flourish no matter how many times the plants are torn out.

Invasive plants like these morning glories can be a huge headache for homeowners. Not only are they nearly impossible to eliminate for good, but they also spread rapidly, smothering out other plants and sometimes taking over sheds and walls, which can cause costly structural damage.

Native plants are a far better choice for gardeners, as they can help stop the spread of invasive species and offer additional benefits.

With native plants, homeowners can spend less time working in their yard and possibly see a slight reduction in their water bill, as native species need little watering and maintenance.

Best of all, native plants attract pollinators and other wildlife to yards. Bees pollinate crops that make up about 90% of human food supplies, making them vital to maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Meanwhile, having more wildlife in one's yard provides a more relaxing view.

Simply installing a patch of buffalo grass or clover will allow homeowners to reap these benefits, although rewilding one's entire lawn will provide even greater satisfaction.

As for carolelylewhite's dilemma, TikTok users were quick to commiserate.

"Morning glories need exorcisms in order to leave this planet," one person griped.

Another commented, "I have wild morning glories in my veggie garden. It's a constant battle."

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