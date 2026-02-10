Gardener shares photo after making concerning discovery in mother's yard: 'I need hope'

If you consider yourself a capable amateur landscaper, then you've likely come face to face with a problematic weed or two over the years. While it can sometimes feel a hopeless struggle, completely ridding your yard of relentless weeds can make a world of difference.

For one gardener, their mother's confrontation with some stubborn growth of ragweed had expanded into a full-blown "war" in their backyard. They then took to r/gardening in search of some advice on how to properly deal with the nuisance plant that has been known to be an allergy sufferer's worst nightmare.

"Has anyone managed to effectively eradicate ragweed in their yard?" asked the original poster. "I know to start, it's gonna be religious weeding of all of the little starts as they come up, but is that enough? Do we need to do a full cardboard cover/smother type situation?"

Ragweed can be an especially stubborn plant to kill, meaning it will take a fair amount of time and effort to take care. But hand pulling and hoeing can work best for young plants, especially before they are able to flower and establish deep roots. Repeated mowing also weakens ragweed and prevents it from flowering and spreading seeds.

"Please give me some success stories, I need hope," added the original poster, noting the long road ahead.

However, as one user suggested in the comments section, ragweed is just one of those plants that will require your attention for some time. But that work won't go unnoticed.

"Honestly one of the best things to do is to just keep pulling it all if you can," the commenter wrote. "Ragweed is an annual plant so once you pull a plant it's gone for good, anything that comes up afterwards is a new plant coming from the seed bank."

Like many other invasive plant species, ragweed is able to spread aggressively in disturbed areas, impacting biodiversity and health.

But once ragweed is completely removed, the land can begin to finally heal and flourish. The planting of native ground cover can be an effective way to help prevent new growth by boxing the invasive species out and protecting any exposed soil from being claimed.

Over time, a yard filled with native plants can see improved soil quality and improved erosion control. This can help save you time and money from unneeded watering and fertilizing.

