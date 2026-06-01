Gardener heads out to plant strawberries and discovers the beds already claimed by rabbits

A gardener heading outside to plant strawberries got a very different kind of spring surprise. A family of rabbits had already called dibs on the garden bed.

What happened?

The Redditor shared the story on the r/Gardening subreddit in a popular post that drew more than 16,000 upvotes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster's title said they'd gone out for a post-winter yard cleanup and to plant strawberries, only to discover the "new garden residents" in the bed. Commenters found the new homeowners adorable.

"This is precious!" one reacted. "Probably bad if you like your produce un-eaten and your soil un-dug, but so, so cute!"

While that is often the case, the OP said the rabbits were unusually considerate guests, outside of their squatting in the bed.

"The bunnies actually leave my plants alone for some reason!" they wrote. "They love to dig holes for me to break an ankle in but otherwise don't sample any produce and if they do it's at a level that I apparently don't notice."

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Why does it matter?

Backyard gardens are increasingly shared spaces. Human landscaping choices, from mulch and raised beds to fenced yards and ornamental plantings, can unintentionally create safe nesting spots for wildlife, especially in areas where development has reduced natural habitat.

That overlap can be frustrating when animals damage plants, but it can also be a sign that a yard is functioning as a mini-ecosystem. Rabbits, pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects all respond to shelter, food access, and limited disturbance. In many neighborhoods, gardens provide exactly that.

Checking under mulch, avoiding immediate disturbance, and watching for nests can help prevent accidental harm to animals that may be there only temporarily.

In this case, the gardener protected the area and gave the animals space. Mother rabbits usually return only briefly, often at dawn or at night, to avoid attracting predators.

"We've seen mom once or twice, both times at night," the OP revealed. "We've protected the area so the dog can't get in and bother them and have been letting them be otherwise."

What can I do?

If you discover rabbits in a bed you planned to use, experts generally recommend delaying heavy work in that area if possible, keeping pets away, and avoiding frequent handling or interference, as Martha Stewart noted.

Marking the spot so no one accidentally steps into it can also help. That's especially true if the rabbits have been busy digging, as in the OP's case.

Low fencing around food crops, leaving a small buffer area, and choosing resilient or native plants can reduce damage while still making room for wildlife. Small adjustments can protect harvests without turning the yard into a battleground.

Sometimes it might be quite workable to coexist.

"Guess I lucked out and got some polite bunnies," the OP concluded.

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