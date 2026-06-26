Gardener gives a summer tour of her raised-bed layout, from bean-pole arches to 12 tomato varieties

"I live in Maine and thought my garden was good but you are living my DREAM on this farm."

A TikTok garden tour is drawing attention for how much food fits into a thoughtfully planned raised-bed setup. The video highlights rustic bean-pole trellises, multiple tomato sections, and other features that also make it feel like a practical guide.

What happened?

In the clip, Charlotte Sargent (@charsarg) gives viewers a look at her summer garden once most of the planting is finished.

"Welcome to my garden," she begins, and then walks through a layout organized around climbing structures, dedicated crop beds, companion flowers, and vegetables meant to keep well.

Several parts of the garden are set aside for tomatoes and onions, including two large tomato beds and a smaller area for cherry tomatoes and extra plants. Elsewhere, there are wooden "beautiful bean pole trellises" made from trees on the property, along with arches for cucumbers and birdhouse gourds.

The garden also includes sugar snap peas, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, carrots, beets, peppers, basil, celery, bok choy, and plenty of onions. "I love onions. They store for so long. It's one of my favorite things to grow," Sargent says.

The video also offers a useful example of garden planning, showing marigolds used for pest deterrence and a string trellis for the tomatoes.

Why does it matter?

The video shows how thoughtful design can make a garden both more productive and easier to manage. Vertical growing with arches and trellises helps save space, while grouping crops by type can simplify watering, harvesting, and upkeep throughout the season.

Home gardening can also help lower grocery costs and reduce reliance on store-bought produce. Crops such as onions, tomatoes, peppers, kale, peas, and cabbage can supply multiple meals, while flowers like marigolds and nasturtiums can help support a healthier garden ecosystem.

Using wood from the property for supports, growing food at home, and planting a wide variety of vegetables can reduce packaging waste, shorten food miles, and encourage backyard biodiversity. At the end of the clip, the creator says, "Here's the garden in all her glory."

What are people saying?

Comments focused on the scale and beauty of the setup. One commenter wrote, "I live in Maine and thought my garden was good but you are living my DREAM on this farm!"

Others chimed in with practical questions and playful requests. "How are you keeping the animals out? I'm having a tough year with deer," one person asked, while another simply said, "Can we have a tomato tasting?"

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