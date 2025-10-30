Handyman demonstrates simple trick to fix stopped-up garbage disposal: 'Just had to do this same thing'

One kitchen appliance that always seems to malfunction is the garbage disposal. Whether it stops working, clogs, jams, smells, or leaks, it can be a headache and take away your ability to use the sink quickly.

One TikTok user has an easy trick for when it rusts and sticks, helping you unjam it.

The scoop

TikToker Danny (@mechanicallyencleyend) claims to be the "CEO of fixing stuff" in his bio. He helped a homeowner with a jammed, rusty garbage disposal and posted a clip showing how the right Allen wrench can easily unjam it with enough elbow grease.

In the video, the creator checks that the drain isn't working, tries to hit the reset button, and then gets to work twisting away at the bottom of the disposal until it unjams and moves. He then checks that it's working, and voilà, it's as good as new.

"There we go, you can hear it draining now," he says as he gets the disposal to rotate. "Feels like coffee grinds. It's all rusted in there."

He also recommends using a drain strainer above the disposal to prevent future issues.

How it's helping

Using products you already have on hand, like the handy Allen wrench, is a great way to save time and money on services outside the house.

Allen wrenches, also known as Allen keys or hex keys, are small hand tools that can be used to fasten screws or bolts with a hexagonal socket. They can be used for a variety of tasks around the house, from assembling furniture to performing bicycle or car maintenance, and repairing small appliances and electronics like your garbage disposal. They're often sold in sets of different sizes for under $10 at your local hardware store or supermarket.

To maintain your disposal, always run cold water while grinding food waste and continue to run water for a few seconds afterward to flush the drain. Avoid putting fats, oils, grease, and hard items like fruit pits or bones into the disposal, or just use a strainer. You can regularly clean it naturally with ice and citrus peels to remove buildup and odors.

For a next-level hack, you can also freeze vinegar into ice cubes and let the vinegar cubes sharpen the blades and help clean them by breaking down dirt, oil, and food waste.

For a clogged drain, avoid store-bought drain cleaners as they can be costly and harmful to groundwater and rivers due to their toxic chemicals. Instead, a simple baking soda and vinegar mixture can usually do the trick.

What everyone's saying

Users in the comments appreciated the quick fix for a common problem.

"Just had to do this same thing to my disposal," one commented.

Another observed: "Garbage disposals will always be job security. Plumbers are the only ones that use them correctly haha."

One commenter shared a tip: "You have to run those disposals for a few seconds each day to prevent them from locking up from rust."

