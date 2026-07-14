The 8 garage sale finds experts never pass up revealed

"If you're lucky, you may even inherit a mature plant."

The appeal of a garage sale is not always obvious at first glance. Yet shoppers who know how to spot quality can often bring home sturdy furniture, vibrant decor, and even a few unexpectedly valuable pieces for very little money.

With secondhand shopping continuing to appeal to budget-conscious and eco-minded buyers alike, experts have said some categories are almost always worth a closer look.

What's happening?

MarthaStewart.com asked resale and design experts which garage-sale finds they consistently seek out. Their picks are grouped into eight types: ceramic pots, older books, small tables, art and picture frames, handmade pottery pieces, lamps, accent seating, and stools or benches.

Ceramic planters were a standout. Vintage reseller Andrea Jenkins of All Put Together said they are often smart buys because people in the middle of a move may be especially ready to let them go.

"If you're lucky, you may even inherit a mature plant," Jenkins said.

Jenkins also flagged vintage books, along with smaller accent tables that are easier to carry away and often worth refinishing.

Experts also noted a few signs that help distinguish a worthwhile purchase from a future headache. Nicolas Martin, founder of Flea Market Insiders, said shoppers should look for real wood, older carved or gilt frames, and sturdy build quality, including dovetail joints and stable legs.

Pottery can be especially appealing when it feels substantial and shows the irregularities of handmaking, especially if it also has an interesting glaze or a sculptural shape.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can help people save serious money on everyday necessities and home upgrades while also opening the door to rare, high-quality pieces that would cost far more new — or in an antique store.

It can also reduce waste. When usable lamps, chairs, books, and planters are bought instead of discarded, fewer items end up in the landfill, and shoppers reduce demand for newly manufactured goods that require raw materials, packaging, and transport.

A scratched table or outdated lampshade may look like a flaw to one person and a low-cost DIY opportunity to another.

The same is true for solid-wood stools, frames with character, and older accent chairs built to last longer than many new budget options.

What can I do?

At garage sales, structure comes first and cosmetics second. Check whether wood furniture feels sturdy, whether chair frames are solid, and whether lamps can be rewired or refreshed with a new shade.

Cosmetic wear is often easier to deal with than damage that affects a piece's structure.

Small, versatile items such as planters, pottery, vintage books, and frames are easier to carry home, easier to style in multiple rooms, and often cheaper than bigger-ticket pieces.

Even one well-made secondhand item can upgrade a space without straining your budget.

Designer Thea Bloch-Neal emphasized focusing on quality beneath the surface.

"Even if the upholstery has seen better days, if the bones of the chair are good, that's all that matters," she told MarthaStewart.com.

As Martin put it, "A scratched top or tired finish is usually not a dealbreaker — structural problems are."

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