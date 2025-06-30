Shopper stunned by incredible discovery inside mystery 'grab-bag' from Goodwill: 'This is next level'

"You never know what you'll find at a Goodwill."

A recent Reddit post is generating buzz online after a shopper shared a stunning discovery from their Goodwill grab-bag: a vintage Gallet watch in good condition.

The unexpected find excited both watch enthusiasts and thrifting fans, sparking conversations about hidden treasures in secondhand shops.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The grab-bags at Goodwill usually contain a mix of items varying in value. In this particular bag, the shopper found a timepiece featuring the coveted Excelsior Park EP40 movement — an immediate standout for collectors.

The user shared their disbelief by saying, "I've never paid for something quicker in my life."

After winding and setting the watch, the user reported it was keeping time and that the chronograph functioned properly.

Accompanied by photos, the post led fellow Redditors to estimate its value. One commenter noted that the Gallet could "easily fetch $1k plus on eBay given it looks like it's in working condition."

Others offered advice about getting the watch serviced to preserve its function, with one exclaiming, "We love a good vintage Chronograph thrift! Lucky lucky find," before suggesting to "def[initely] open it up and see if the movement looks recently serviced or not."

Some users noted how rare such finds have become, especially with the rise of online resale platforms where valuable items are more easily identified and sold directly. Still, the appeal of in-person thrifting endures, with one commenter noting, "You never know what you'll find at a Goodwill, but this is next level!"

Considering the grab bag was only $180, it's easy to see why so many commenters were impressed. One in particular summed it up simply: "That's an insane find."

Overall, the Reddit shopper's unique find highlights the thrill of thrifting: the chance to uncover valuable items hidden in plain sight. Whether it's a rare watch, vintage jewelry, or another unexpected collectible, secondhand shopping occasionally yields surprising rewards.

Beyond the potential for profit, thrifting helps reduce waste by giving items a second life and keeping them out of a landfill.

