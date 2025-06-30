  • Home Home

Shopper stunned by incredible discovery inside mystery 'grab-bag' from Goodwill: 'This is next level'

"You never know what you'll find at a Goodwill."

by Chelsea Cook
"You never know what you'll find at a Goodwill."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A recent Reddit post is generating buzz online after a shopper shared a stunning discovery from their Goodwill grab-bag: a vintage Gallet watch in good condition. 

The unexpected find excited both watch enthusiasts and thrifting fans, sparking conversations about hidden treasures in secondhand shops.

"You never know what you'll find at a Goodwill."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"You never know what you'll find at a Goodwill."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The grab-bags at Goodwill usually contain a mix of items varying in value. In this particular bag, the shopper found a timepiece featuring the coveted Excelsior Park EP40 movement — an immediate standout for collectors. 

The user shared their disbelief by saying, "I've never paid for something quicker in my life." 

After winding and setting the watch, the user reported it was keeping time and that the chronograph functioned properly. 

Accompanied by photos, the post led fellow Redditors to estimate its value. One commenter noted that the Gallet could "easily fetch $1k plus on eBay given it looks like it's in working condition." 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Others offered advice about getting the watch serviced to preserve its function, with one exclaiming, "We love a good vintage Chronograph thrift! Lucky lucky find," before suggesting to "def[initely] open it up and see if the movement looks recently serviced or not."

Some users noted how rare such finds have become, especially with the rise of online resale platforms where valuable items are more easily identified and sold directly. Still, the appeal of in-person thrifting endures, with one commenter noting, "You never know what you'll find at a Goodwill, but this is next level!"

Considering the grab bag was only $180, it's easy to see why so many commenters were impressed. One in particular summed it up simply: "That's an insane find."

Overall, the Reddit shopper's unique find highlights the thrill of thrifting: the chance to uncover valuable items hidden in plain sight. Whether it's a rare watch, vintage jewelry, or another unexpected collectible, secondhand shopping occasionally yields surprising rewards. 

Beyond the potential for profit, thrifting helps reduce waste by giving items a second life and keeping them out of a landfill.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x