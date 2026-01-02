Resident furious over neighborhood kids' repeated behavior: 'Trampled and broken'

A frustrated renter has turned to Reddit for advice after dealing with neighborhood kids who keep cutting across his small porch and flower bed.

In the post, the resident explained that he lives on the ground floor of an apartment complex and has watched "about 20 neighborhood kids" repeatedly use his porch as a shortcut. Each time he tries to plant flowers or decorate, "things get trampled and broken."

After attempts to talk to parents and the property manager failed, he blocked the walkway with furniture — only to find it shoved aside later.

"The breaking point" came when he found a football shoved into a space where a bird previously built a nest and laid eggs.

"As angry as I am about those poor birds, I don't want to hurt the kids," OP wrote. "Mostly because I feel it would just lead to more problems with my neighbors."

Renters and homeowners can often run into problems with neighbors that go beyond frustrating — especially in cases where residents live close together and enjoy shared spaces.

Beyond trampling and destroying private property, this behavior has undermined all the time and effort the resident put into maintaining his garden and private space.

Inconsiderate neighbors, landlords, and even HOAs making life more difficult is all too common. There are many similar scenarios in which homeowners tried to make positive, climate-friendly upgrades — such as growing pollinator gardens and installing solar panels — only to be shot down and discouraged along the way.

However, the best approach to conflicts is civil discussion. Next, take proactive steps like contacting local officials and authorities when necessary, as well as considering legal options when all else fails. For residents dealing with hostile bylaws, you can fight your HOA to defend your rights.

Commenters offered a mix of practical advice.

"No trespassing sign cameras then when you have actual evidence file a police report," one wrote.

Another said, "Plant thistles and nettles amongst your flowers."

A third summed it up bluntly, saying, "This is becoming destruction of property and trespassing. Get cameras with motion sensor. Whenever they show up on camera, hit the alarm button to the loudest."

The OP came back to say, "I am looking into cameras within my budget. It feels creepy to be putting them up in the hopes of recording children, but I've accepted that [it's] probably my only option."

