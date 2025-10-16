Gardener shares adorable photo of unexpected visitors: 'These silly guys have been a highlight'

"You can tell they love the space you nurture for them."

When a Seattle-area gardener set out to tend to her yard, she never expected to gain a few amphibious roommates along the way.

In a recent post to Reddit, she shared a series of sweet, almost whimsical photos of tiny frogs tucked into crevices of wooden planters, perched atop flowers, and nestled in other areas of her garden.

"These silly guys have been a highlight of my summer," she wrote. "I'm a crazy frog lady now I truly never saw this coming."

The r/gardening subreddit community loved these critters.

One person exclaimed, "What a delight!"

Another wrote, "They need their own storybook, they look so playful, what cuties!"

The frogs found their way into her garden because it's become a welcoming, thriving ecosystem, a direct result of the OP rewilding her yard with native plants.

Rewilding involves planting native species, which can transform a traditional yard into a small wildlife haven. Unlike traditional lawns that offer little for pollinators, birds, or amphibians, native plants provide food, shelter, and breeding grounds for local creatures. In the case of frogs, that means cool, shady spots, moist soil, and plenty of bugs to snack on.

"You can tell they love the space you nurture for them," another Redditor noted.

Native lawns also help restore balance to local ecosystems by supporting biodiversity and improving soil health. They also require less irrigation since the plants are already adapted to the region's natural climate. That means less time mowing, fewer or no chemical pesticides, and lower water bills for you.

For this Seattle gardener, the simple pleasure of watching frogs sunbathe on flowers became a highlight of the season, a powerful reminder that when we make space for nature, nature shows up.

"I'll miss them so much when they hibernate," she wrote.

As the frogs settle in for winter, her yard stands as proof that a little rewilding can create something bigger than any single season.

