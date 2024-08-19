Woman shares hack for lowering your utility bill using your freezer: 'I have never thought about that'

Simple utility hacks like this are super easy ways to reduce your household's impact on the environment and your wallet.

Did you know that the ice buildup along the walls of your freezer could be unnecessarily upping your energy use and the cost of your utility bill?

To save money and the environment, you'll want to make sure any excess ice in your freezer is removed as soon as possible.

Luckily, TikToker and zero-waste expert Gittemarie Johansen (@gittemary) has shared a quick and easy way to remove the ice from your freezer and have it running in tip-top shape in no time.

The scoop

In the how-to video Gittemarie shared to TikTok, she walks users through the ice removal process of her own freezer, which accumulated over two millimeters of ice.

She begins by emptying the freezer of its contents. In the meantime, she boils a small pot of water, which she then places and leaves in the freezer for about 10 minutes.

Leaving the pot of hot water in the freezer begins to melt and soften the built-up ice, which Gittemarie then easily scrapes away with a small spatula.

"Look at this ice removal," says Gittemarie as the ice falls away. "That's the money. Literally!"

How it's helping

Simple utility hacks like Gittemarie's are super easy ways to reduce your household's impact on the environment and your wallet. They can also extend the lifespan of your appliances and help them to run more efficiently.

For example, in her video, Gittemarie says that even two millimeters of ice buildup decreases efficiency and increases the energy usage of your freezer by up to 20%.

Of course, there are other ways to reduce the amount of pollution generated by your household, too. Switching to newer, more energy-efficient or smart appliances can save the average household approximately $450 every year, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Energy-efficient appliances also use anywhere between 10% and 50% less energy and water than standard models, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Transitions to smart appliances and other money and energy-saving upgrades can be intimidating, but there are plenty of organizations out there that can help you — often for free.

Arcadia, for example, is a new tech startup that helps homeowners switch to solar power with $0 in upfront costs. WattBuy is another company offering free, personalized services to help you save money using clean energy.

What everyone's saying

Users appreciated learning a simple way to save money and energy. Those who had heard of the trick before were thankful for the reminder.

"I have never thought about that," wrote one user.

Someone said, "I did the same thing a while ago! So satisfying when the ice comes off in one piece."

Another person commented, "Thanks for the reminder."

