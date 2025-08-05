Shopper makes surprising discovery hidden inside free vintage chest: 'I would have killed for this'

  • Home Home

What could be better than scoring a free vintage chest? Scoring a free vintage chest full of dressing-up items. 

That is exactly what happened to one Redditor.

The original post on r/ThriftStoreHauls showed the beautiful vintage chest the Redditor received for free after driving 40 minutes to collect a freezer that had already been taken. They created a second post to update eager users on what they found inside the chest once they got it home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster shared several images of handmade dressing-up clothes, wigs, and other apparel, along with more photos of the intricately decorated chest. 

"I would have killed for this as a kid," one commenter wrote

Another commenter said: "This is all such a great find!!! So cool, you found something that's harder to find than a freezer. Congratulations." 

"Absolutely made the drive worth it!" the OP replied.

Shopping for secondhand items at thrift stores or online is a fantastic way to find unique items you wouldn't see in normal stores. Many people have reported walking away with a bargain, only to discover further treasure hiding inside. For example, one woman found a bunch of earrings inside a thrifted jewelry box. Another shopper found $20 inside a thrifted purse. 

Thrifting is also a great way to find high-quality goods at affordable prices, helping people save money on items they need. Plus, it contributes to a circular economy by extending the life of products that would otherwise have ended up in the trash. 

Reducing the amount we throw away keeps items out of landfills and decreases the demand for new goods, which reduces the energy and resources needed for manufacturing. This decreases harmful pollution, which is important for cooling the planet. 

