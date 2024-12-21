Woman shares clever hack for free moving boxes that can take a beating: 'Such a great idea!'

Using strong boxes from the liquor store is a great alternative to buying new boxes and can help you cut costs on moving expenses.

Moving can be wildly expensive, and it usually ends up costing more than people think. Finding free moving boxes can help bring costs down, and one woman showed on TikTok it's easier than you think.

The scoop

TikTok user afterhourchikntendi (@afterhourchikntendi) shared a clever hack for scoring free moving boxes from your local liquor store. In the video, the woman explained the boxes used by the store need to be strong because they carry multiple bottles of heavy liquor.

The woman shared that the liquor store they contacted were happy to help and provided a large bundle of boxes and even some inserts, which are useful for separating glassware.

How it's working

Moving boxes are surprisingly expensive because of the materials they are made from, so if you need a lot, the costs quickly add up. They need to be sturdy to ensure your belongings safely make it to their destination, so using any old box probably won't cut it. According to CostHelper, a moving kit for a one bedroom apartment containing 14 to 29 boxes can set you back between $69 and $90, and costs can be close to $400 for a four bedroom house.

Using strong boxes from the liquor store is a great alternative to buying new boxes and can help you cut costs on moving expenses. Another way you can save money is to rent reusable boxes. These can be returned after use, so you don't need to find space to store them and can save around 35 cents per box.

Finding an alternative to buying new boxes is not only a great way to save money, but it is also better for the planet. Cardboard boxes are energy intensive to produce, and a lot of water is used during this process. Despite being recyclable, lots of cardboard waste ends up in landfills every year.

As they break down, cardboard boxes can also produce methane, a potent heat-trapping gas, which contributes to the overheating of the planet. By using recycled boxes, you are reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfill, which helps to keep the planet cool.

What people are saying

People in the comments were thankful for this money-saving hack. "Such a great idea," one person wrote.

Another shared where they like to get their moving boxes, writing "We use Aldis, BK, Walmart, & U-haul has a free drop off area as well!"

