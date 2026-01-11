Passerby stunned after discovering valuable item left out for free on curb: 'What a find'

If you keep your eyes peeled, you might just find your new favorite piece of furniture on the side of the road.

One Reddit user hit the home decor jackpot while walking and found a free leather chair. They shared their find to r/ThriftStoreFinds.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The photos show a leather chair with a little damage, but it's mostly on the back of the chair.

"If anyone has tips on repairing it I'm all ears!" the original poster said in the caption.

The last picture is of the chair's tag, which said it's from the Williams Sonoma brand West Elm. Even on sale, a comparable model costs at least $999. Considering that this Reddit user got their chair for the low, low price of free, that's a huge deal.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that landfills received 5 million tons of leather and rubber municipal solid waste in 2018. Meanwhile, 2.5 million tons of both were combusted, and the recycling rate for both was only 18.2%.

That's just in one year. Every year, a ridiculous amount of leather scraps is created, and they either end up in landfills or are incinerated. That's also a lot of wasted money, which makes it all the more important that brands become more sustainable.

By looking around your locale for furniture when you need it, you could save leather or other furniture from landfills. You might even save over $1,000 on a new, sturdy furniture staple.

If you're not having any luck curbside, thrift stores are your next best bet. You could stumble upon a piece that has an incredible story. You may also find something that's high-quality, vintage, and inexpensive at the same time.

Though the OP's chair is a little worn out, they can still restore it to at least some of its former glory. Several people responded to their call for repair tips and shared their joy.

"Saphir Creme Universelle would be my pick. Or Lexol if budget constrained," one person advised. "Nice find!"

Another person suggested: "If you get a clean white cotton terry rag and your steamer you can fix that damage easily. You'll need a product called Leather CPR (comes in a silver & purple colored plastic bottle)."

"What a find! Fits the space so well," a third Reddit user congratulated.

