Woman shares little-known hack to save major money on utilities: 'Love all this'

TikToker ClimateReadyHome (@climatereadyhome) posted a video about transitioning her new home to a climate-friendly place. The first step she suggests is getting an energy audit/assessment.

The scoop

This energy and money-saving hack is simple. She suggests checking your state's rebate page to see if it offers a free one like her state — Massachusetts. However, you can also check utility companies for similar programs for customers.

"Our state [Massachusetts] does it for free, so check your state's rebate page to see what they're offering," she said in the video.

The program in the state is called Mass Save, and based on her response to a comment, "Air sealing is free + they will cover up to 75% of the upgrades to insulation (but they'll cover 100% if your income qualifies)."

Some other states have similar programs. New York state has the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) program and Virginia homeowners can check Dominion Energy, a company that offers the service to customers.

How it's helping

Taking advantage of an energy audit service can help you save money by alerting you if you need fewer updates than you may think. She noted in the video, "If you have a smaller load on your home, you don't have to put as many solar panels, which is going to save you money."

Another way to save on solar is through a company like Arcadia that can help homeowners find places offering community solar. WattBuy is an app you can download that offers a similar analysis of energy usage when you input your address.

So, you can get a free or discounted service that leads to ongoing energy savings once you know what upgrades to make. You also contribute to helping the planet cool down since the transition to clean energy greatly reduces the amount of carbon dioxide gas — a major contributor to climate warming — from going into the environment.

Over time, if more people continue to make such upgrades, the planet's air quality can improve. Per the World Wildlife Fund, a rapid transition to renewable energy means 60-90% less air pollution by 2050.

Converting over to a smart home is another part of the carbon reduction puzzle. As you make your home smarter, you optimize it to use less energy through scheduling and presence detection to turn things like lights and thermostats off and on and avoid wasting them.

What everyone's saying

The reactions were very positive, with one person exclaiming, "I live in Mississippi and they do it for free!"

Others in the comments have also received free or discounted insulation services in their state.

Someone else said, "Love all this. But the yard comment stuck with me… important to point out that the biggest thing by far you can do is live in dense housing."

However, a yard can also contribute to cleaning the air and absorbing carbon with biodiverse vegetation, per Columbia Climate School.

