Dumpster diver surprised after making unusual discovery in neighborhood trash: 'I consider this a score'

Many people dumpster-dive to rescue food and gently used goods from the fate of rotting away in a landfill and save themselves some cash. One Redditor recently shared their awesome dumpster find: a fully functioning food dehydrator.

The original poster shared an image of the dehydrator in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit with a post titled "Found a [Ronco] 5 tray food dehydrator today." In the photo, the dehydrator sits in a truck bed, waiting to be taken to its new home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A similar new dehydrator could cost anywhere from $35 to $70, but one reclaimed from the trash is free. Many people toss out perfectly good products that still have a lot of life in them, including appliances, clothing, and food.

Edible food and usable goods are major scores for dumpster divers, cutting down on their grocery bills and other shopping costs. Dumpster diving also reduces the amount of trash piling up in our landfills that causes pollution.

Interested in trying dumpster diving? The r/DumpsterDiving subreddit community has a lot of advice for first-timers. One experienced dumpster diver recommended bringing a small step ladder and a pair of gloves. Keeping your safety in mind is important. There's no telling what could be buried in a dumpster, including sharp objects.

Others recommended bringing a flashlight and a long stick. Riding your bike around an area to check for good dumpsters to return to with a vehicle can also make things easier.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If dumpster diving isn't your thing, another way to save money on everyday items and help the environment is to shop secondhand. Thrift stores and online secondhand retailers can help consumers save money on clothing, kitchenware, furniture, and more.

Redditors commented on the OP's photo of the used food dehydrator with enthusiasm. One user said, "I consider this a score."

One Redditor suggested, "if you dive for fruit- you can dry it before it spoils. Total lifesaver."

Another user commented, "Free dehydrator is an epic score in my book."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



