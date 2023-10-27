Novice sewer stuns with before-and-after photos of frayed sweatpants: ‘I would never have thought to do that’

The number of times that an article of clothing is worn before getting thrown out has decreased over the last 15 years.

Most people believe that once your clothing starts to fray or gets a hole in it, you should probably throw it out. One Reddit user, however, posted their solution to fix frayed pants with embroidery that hid the problem area and even added a touch of their personality.

The post was on the thread r/Visiblemending, where Redditors post their creative — and in this case — adorable fixes for small imperfections in clothing.

This mending job featured a simple but eye-catching scene of green and yellow grass with red mushrooms. It’s subtle and gives a creative touch to a neutral color piece.

Photo Credit: u/yaolilylu / Reddit

What makes it even better is that the Redditor mentioned that they didn’t even have prior experience; they just managed to figure it out. “It was my first attempt at embroidery, I didn’t even have a hoop,” they said in a later comment.

Mending your clothing like this is a great way to save money, and it allows for more of your personality to show through your outfits. Other Redditors have done something similar, like the user who patched the holes in their sweatshirt with a cute dinosaur design, and one who managed to incorporate creative, abstract art into theirs.

Besides saving you money, mending also helps to curb the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The number of times that an article of clothing is worn before getting thrown out has decreased over the last 15 years, and thrown-away clothing has become the top source of textile waste in America, with 92 million tons of textile waste sent to landfills yearly.

By mending your older clothes or selling them instead of throwing them in the trash, you’ll help cut back on how much clothing ends up in landfills.

Commenters on the post couldn’t believe how cute the final product was. “They are so cute! Great job!” said one user.

Others were inspired to give embroidery a try, “Omg! I love it! I have some pants I need to fix the hem on. This is so cute,” said one. Another wrote, “That’s so cute! I would never have thought to do something like that. I have to remember that for my next frayed hem.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.