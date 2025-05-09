Expert shares simple method for thriving gardens that has been around for thousands of years: 'Helping me learn the technique'

One of the coolest things about gardening is that there's always more to know. Humans have been cultivating their own food for at least 12,000 years. That means we've been perfecting the art form for almost triple the amount of time that the Great Pyramid of Giza has existed.

Today, we share that ancient knowledge (or in modern parlance: hacks) all over the internet, including TikTok's agricultural corner: GardenTok. A recent post from Nabil (@nabil9h) offers a perfect example of this.

The scoop

The post shares an ancient technique that's simple and sustainable.

"A Milpa garden is made up of three sisters," Nabil says in the video. "The big sister is, of course, the corn. The little sister next to every corn plant is the bean, and the last sister is the squash. And in every organic garden, you have weeds, like this verdolaga, which is edible."

A Milpa garden is a traditional agricultural system used by the Mayans and other Indigenous communities in Mesoamerica. It utilizes multiple plants at once for an array of benefits, including increased soil health, a well-rounded diet, and efficient land use. The primary plants are the "Three Sisters" — corn, beans, and squash — but many Milpa gardens are far more biodiverse than that.

How it's helping

Soil health is a major issue in agriculture today. According to the U.N. Environment Programme, this is largely the result of pollution, pesticide use, and the extreme weather caused by planet-warming pollution.

However, studies show that varied crops can improve nitrogen retention in soil. In other words, the ancient Milpa garden technique was clearly on to something.

The beans in a Milpa garden draw more nitrogen from the air, providing extra nutrients to the soil. The broad leaves of the squash plant then help retain moisture and prevent soil erosion. The overall biodiversity of the garden increases microbial activity and nutrient cycling, which can help reduce your need for pesticides.

While the causes of poor soil quality are not something any individual can address, this ancient planting technique offers a solution you can bring to your backyard. Growing your own food is generally a sustainable, cost-effective, and enjoyable practice, and the Milpa garden adds to all those things.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were appreciative of Nabil's Milpa garden lesson. Some also had some further questions, which Nabil was happy to answer.

One TikTok user commented: "Can this work in any climate?" In response, Nabil said: "Yes, I know every region has developed is own local variety. I am at 8k feet in the center of south america, and purple and white corn are very popular."

"What kind of beans did you use?" another commenter asked. Nabil replied: "I am a fan of black beans, although the yield was not high last year, it is helping me learn the technique."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.