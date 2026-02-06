Woman stunned after developing photos from cameras found at thrift store: 'I'd love to get these … back to their rightful owners'

"No telling how old these are."

A snorkeling trip, a wedding, a mischievous pet, and a dragon are among the images captured on film from cameras that were bought by a thrifty shopper.

While the mementos might at first seem mundane, the Redditor thought they merited an online inquiry in an effort to track down the people featured in the pictures. They were discovered after the cameras were bought on eBay or at a thrift store, according to the post.

"No telling how old these are," the thrifter said in r/FoundPhotos.

Since digital cameras have been around for decades, the scenes are likely fairly old.

The post highlights how unique items can be uncovered by browsing at secondhand stores. Other shoppers have reported rare gems, including a Louis Vuitton bag and a gold coin, as a couple examples.

It's also a practical way to reuse clothing and other products that still have plenty of value — all while saving money. Replacing half of your new buys with secondhand products can bank up to $100 a year, for reference. That's in addition to reducing heaps of landfill waste. It's a practice that counters the huge and harmful fast fashion industry, which thrives on cheap, throwaway products.

If you thrift long enough, you might find personal belongings that weren't intended to be donated or sold, such as undeveloped photos. The Redditor got some tips about where the images — some seemed vintage and others even strange — may have been taken.

A smiling dragon was one of the photos in question.

"A lot of this is Florida," one Redditor commented. Others added that certain scenes looked to be from Walt Disney World.

Another viewer identified a restaurant in Simsbury, Connecticut, while the content of additional images left someone else thinking they were in the wrong chat.

"At first I thought this was r/strange or r/glitch the matrix because they looked like odd pixelated humanoid things," they wrote.

In a comment, the poster said, "I'd love to get these photos back to their rightful owners."

