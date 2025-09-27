Diner sparks outrage with photo of upsetting discovery inside fortune cookie: 'It's over'

A customer has sparked outrage after revealing what they found hidden inside a fortune cookie at a local restaurant.

Posting on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, the original poster revealed that instead of a normal fortune, they received an advertisement. A finance company was promoting its products along with a QR code to its website. The OP wasn't expecting that at all.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were not impressed with the step away from tradition and agreed that they would not have expected to find this while eating a meal. "I'd have a word with the take-away, fortunately never seen them myself," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "It's over."

Unfortunately, this incident highlights how we are constantly exposed to ads for various products. They don't only inundate our brains with information that can lead to stress and anxiety. Ads also can have cognitive impacts such as decreased attention spans.

Constant advertising encourages excessive consumption, which contributes to our throw-away culture, too. This results in more waste being generated and sent to landfills.

Landfills are already overflowing and leaching harmful pollution like microplastics into the environment. They contaminate our soil and water and get into our food. Microplastics have also been found all over the human body and linked to certain illnesses.

Overconsumption causes an increase in manufacturing and the production of goods, which increases planet-warming gases as well. This is leading to the overheating of our planet and an increase in extreme weather events, which are devastating communities globally.

Instead of consuming more, looking at ways to reuse items can help reduce the amount of pollution generated. Shopping at thrift stores or joining Buy Nothing groups can help prolong the life of items that would have otherwise been thrown away.

Thrifting also helps conserve natural resources. It reduces the demand for new products and the transportation of goods, contributing to a circular economy.

