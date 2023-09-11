EV charging company partners with surprising partner to entice customers: ‘An opportunity to redefine the … driving experience’

The demand for EVs is expected to be 35% more than in 2022.

If you are looking for another reason to switch to an electric vehicle, two major companies are partnering to give it to you.

Fast charger network EVGo is now making it easier for consumers to listen to podcasts and audiobooks via a partnership with Amazon’s Audible Premium Plus, Electrek reported.

The subscription service will allow EVGo and PlugShare users to access the podcast and audiobook service for two months for free. Each customer will receive a credit per month that can be used for any title in the Audible library. After the two months are up, customers can keep listening to that title and access an “all-you-can-stream” listening catalog, according to Electrek.

Besides best-sellers and podcasts, the program also offers sleep meditation and mindfulness tracks.

One of the major benefits of this partnership is incentivizing EV charging through EVGo and potentially the vehicles altogether. EV sales are already on the rise, with a report published by the International Energy Agency suggesting that demand for EVs is expected to be 35% more than in 2022.

Worldwide, passenger cars produce around 3.3 billion tons of heat-trapping carbon pollution annually. EVs, on the other hand, cut down on heat-trapping air pollution since they produce no exhaust. Thus, the more EVs on the road relative to fuel-burning vehicles, the better it is for the environment.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The infrastructure needed to support the growth in EVs, like charging stations, is making the market increasingly competitive and causing companies like EVGo to seek alternative marketing solutions — like limited Audible subscriptions.

“At EVgo, we believe an all-electric future is more than just a change in how our cars are fueled,” said Tanvi Chaturvedi, chief revenue officer at EVgo, to Yahoo Finance, “It’s an opportunity to redefine the entire driving experience.”

Customers will also have access to sustainability resources and guides through its content list, which may encourage more EV users to read up and learn more about pertinent environmental issues.

Currently, Audible offers a free one-month trial of the service to any user. EVGo users will receive an extra free month before being charged $14.95 per month. The offer is only available until May 2024, per Electrek, for new Audible users who have not used a free trial in the previous 12 months.

The partnership with an EV company isn’t Amazon’s first taste of the EV world. In January, the major retailer announced that it would update its voice-controlled Alexa features to tell EV drivers where to find a charging station and allow customers to pay for EVGo charging stations via the interface.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.