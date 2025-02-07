Driver shares honest review one year after buying all-electric truck: 'Not feeling guilty'

They took to Reddit to share all the highlights — and a few frustrations.

After a year with their first electric vehicle, a driver was head over heels. They took to Reddit to share all the highlights — and a few frustrations with the Ford Lightning.

The poster wrote that it cost them only $300 to drive 8,000 miles, emphasizing the savings you can count on if you switch from a traditional gas-powered automobile to one charged by electricity. Gas and maintenance costs alone can add $1,500 annually for those who haven't made the switch to an EV.

In addition to juicing up your ride with cheaper, cleaner energy, you can also power your home via an EV. Ford is giving away vehicle-to-home chargers with any qualifying EV purchase through March 31.

This driver had many other reasons to shout it from the rooftops, saying, "Absolutely love this truck and look forward to driving it."

They said they used it to get around their mountain town and got 2.2 miles per kilowatt-hour over the year, including on a couple of trips with a trailer.

They were also pumped about "not feeling guilty having a truck as a commuter or not utilizing it as a truck every single day," a common criticism of increasingly larger trucks and SUVs, which not only suck gas but also endanger pedestrians and other drivers.

The Lightning and other EVs are also equally as adept at handling heavy payloads as their counterparts. This poster said they loved "having a truck available on hand at any time." For example, if their spouse wants to pick up a couch 80 miles away, it would be "easy."

What the Redditor didn't like was the size of the truck and its turn radius, how its suspension was "too soft" and didn't measure up to their off-road standards, and its efficiency at high speeds, though they noted that last feature was still "really amazing" when stacked against a gas truck's miles-per-gallon performance.

With federal government, state, and dealer incentives, EVs can be cheaper than internal combustion engine vehicles. Because they emit zero tailpipe pollution, EVs also earn victories for the planet, with one EV keeping the equivalent of 16 tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere over its lifespan compared to an ICEV, according to Recurrent. If you use renewable energy such as solar or wind power to charge up, that number could rise to 42 equivalent tons of carbon dioxide.

Commenters — especially those with the same model — shared the poster's sentiments and more. One, who had 62,000 miles on their Lightning, said, "Can't wait for the next 62."

"Instant power, effortless movement. Just feels like the future. No clinging and clanging and reving and explosions to get moving. Just go," the poster noted.

"EVs are superior in almost every way," someone else wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.