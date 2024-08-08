Tesla Cybertruck owner proves doubters wrong while hauling thousands of pounds to work site: 'Always pushing the limit'

"Elon Musk should use this as a commercial for the Cybertruck."

Depending on who you talk to, the Tesla Cybertruck is either a disaster or a world-changer.

The design is polarizing, to put it mildly, while there is increasing concern about how safe the electric vehicles are to other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians because of the size of the machine and the strength of materials made to build it.

@abelin755 Traíamos en el cyber truck 60 bolsas de cemento de 90libras y me dijo que no se iba a dañar, para cuánto estará capacitado ♬ original sound - abelin

But what's not in doubt is the potential it shows and the doors it could open for the future of high-performance electric pick-up trucks.

While some social media users have pointed out it's perhaps not as strong as it could be, others have quickly dispelled this assertion.

On TikTok, for example, user Abelin (@abelin755) demonstrated how the Cybertruck was able to haul 60 bags of cement, each weighing 90 pounds, to a work site with relative ease. That's a total of 5,400 pounds in cargo alone.

That's twice the weight Tesla itself has said the truck can carry, with the company website saying it can carry a 2,500-pound payload.

While perhaps not advised, the TikTok video does at least demonstrate the truck's capabilities. Doubters would let you believe that a vehicle that runs on clean electricity rather than dirty fuel would not be able to perform such feats.

In fact, this isn't the only example of someone using a Cybertruck for work purposes. One farmer has shown that they use it for various jobs and has praised the 50 amp-style plug in the truck bed that they can use to power tools from the vehicle's battery.

Pickup trucks are one of the most popular vehicle types in the United States, with iSeeCars, as shared by CarPro.com, detailing they account for 16.5% of the model types on the nation's roads. However, they are also among the most polluting. Light-duty vehicles, including pickup trucks, sedans, and SUVs, account for 57% of all transportation pollution in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

If an electric pickup truck can do all of the things a gas-guzzling version could do and more, then that proves it's viable to replace dirty-fuel-powered machines — which release planet-warming pollution that also reduces air quality — with clean, tailpipe pollution-free electric alternatives.

Whether that's with a Cybertruck or not is up to you, but people in the comments were impressed.

"[Tesla CEO] Elon Musk should use this as a commercial for the Cybertruck," one user said.

"Always pushing the limit," added another.

