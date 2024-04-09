Woman calls out the Kardashians for problematic centerpieces amid national food shortages: 'Simply for people to look at'

"There's something about excess wealth and food waste that is so tacky to me."

With food prices still on the rise, grocery trips are now becoming a luxury purchase.

TikToker and climate passionista kfesteryga (@kfesteryga) posted a video on new ways the wealthy are flaunting their bank accounts.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo from a dinner party showing off a tablescape consisting of red roses and off-season grapes and berries.

"It's there just to show an abundance," kfesteryga said.

The next photo, posted by Khloé Kardashian, is a bouquet of flowers decorated with orange slices — kfesteryga pointed out that oranges were one of the largest food shortages last year in America.

"It's simply for people to look at and see," she said in the video.

In a world where many people are struggling to pay for groceries, the elite are using food purely for decoration with no intention of ever eating it.

"As food becomes more expensive, it is basically being positioned as a luxury category," kfesteryga explained.

Food waste is the biggest category of waste in the United States. The Department of Agriculture reports that roughly one-third of the American food supply ends up as loss or waste.

According to the EPA, it makes up about 24% of our total solid garbage, accounting for 8% of planet-overheating pollution worldwide, as per PBS.

If you've been grocery shopping lately, you'll know it's not as easy on the wallet as it used to be. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have risen 3.2% in the last year, and that's after already increased prices from the previous years.

The Washington Post reports that grocery prices are 25% higher than they were in 2020 and still rising. Changing how you buy, eat, cook, and reuse food isn't only great for your health, but for your pockets as well.

There are ways to keep your food fresh longer by using the correct containers. You can meal-prep, freeze produce, and turn scraps into stock to reduce waste.

The post was met with shared disappointment.

"The return of the Gilded Age," one Tiktoker commented.

Another wrote: "There's something about excess wealth and food waste that is so tacky to me."

"It's giving me Hunger Games," wrote a third.

