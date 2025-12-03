Homeowner shares photo of 'awesome' way to use old coffee containers: 'Very nice'

A cup of coffee can be a great way for anybody to start their day off on the right foot. And thanks to some smart thinking, one homeowner has used coffee to make sure their local bird population can make the most out of their day. Well, sort of.

In a post in r/Anticonsumption, the Redditor shared how they turned a discarded container of coffee into a makeshift bird feeder.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Found a way to reuse/recycle plastic coffee cans. Birds seem to enjoy the concept," wrote the eco-conscious Redditor.

Turning an old can of coffee into a bird feeder can actually be pretty simple and straightforward. Creating the feeder doesn't even require any major tools or complicated skills.

All it takes are some scissors, a sharp knife, or even a box cutter. Once you measure out a decent-sized space for each bird feeding window, you can cut the holes without too much effort. Then, hang up the can or place it above the ground with enough room for birds to enjoy a light snack.

In addition to helping feed wildlife, you can feel good about giving some plastic a second life outside of a landfill. Although many plastics are recyclable, a majority of them are not properly recycled.

According to a report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, just 9% of all plastic products are successfully recycled. Since most plastics are not biodegradable, they can persist in the environment for hundreds of years. Even when outside forces break them down, plastic turns into microplastics, which are still harmful.

Repurposing old plastic products can also reduce our need to purchase new items. This can save you some cash and cut down on the pollution that plastic production creates.

Down in the comments section, a number of users appeared to be impressed with the original poster's clever hack.

"Very nice," wrote one user.

"That is so awesome! Thank you for sharing and also helping the feathered friends!" exclaimed a second commenter.

Another user shared some suggestions of their own. "My flat mate goes through these things really quick and I love the black lids as water catchers under my plants. The next one is gonna be a compost bucket. So many possibilities," they noted.

