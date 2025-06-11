Gardener gets blunt advice about replacing common landscaping mistake: 'Just rip it out'

"You don't need to replace it with anything."

A gardener looking to upgrade their flower bed was met with some surprisingly blunt — and eco-friendly — advice online: "Just rip it out."

In a post on Reddit's r/landscaping forum, they asked, "What do you recommend as a border for my flower beds? I want to replace the green plastic."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post included a photo of a freshly mulched flower bed edged with a thin green plastic barrier running along a path. The original poster added, "thinking of stacked stone pavers or brick, but this pebbled sidewalk will likely clash."

The advice in the comments was clear: ditch the plastic, save money, and help your local ecosystem grow.

Plastic garden edging might seem like a quick, easy fix for a border, but it often ends up being a waste of time and money. These plastic materials can break down over time, leach chemicals into the soil, and create microplastic pollution, all while doing little to stop weeds or soil erosion — and they don't offer much aesthetically.

Instead, eco-conscious gardeners recommend natural or low-impact alternatives. Edging made from native plants, living ground covers, reclaimed wood, or simply reshaping the soil line can look more natural, cost less, improve resilience, and require less maintenance.

"Lemon thyme makes a nice border and also smells good," one commenter said.

"You don't need to replace it with anything," another commented. Going green "looks more natural, has less upkeep, and costs less. Instead, lower the grade an inch or two so the top of the mulch is a tiny bit lower than the concrete."

Another user agreed: "IMO the answer would be 'nothing.' Dig out a bit of that edge to let the mulch settle a little below the grade of the walkway like a basin."

Native landscaping like this doesn't just look better. It can support pollinators, reduce water bills, and create a healthier ecosystem in your own yard. Even partial lawn replacements with clover or other natural plants can help homeowners save money and restore balance to their neighborhood.

