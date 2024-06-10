Shopper shares how they scored unbelievable deal on grocery haul: 'I'm always looking for more ways to save'

A savvy shopper impressed Redditors with their genius hack for scoring wildly good deals on groceries. After sharing an image of over 20 food items that included a whole organic chicken, fresh vegetables, and salad mixes, the Redditor disclosed how they snagged it all for only $10.50.

Thanks to the discount grocery app Flashfood, the Redditor saved hundreds of dollars on their annual grocery hauls. Flashfood is an app that sells food products that are overstocked or nearing expiration at a significant discount to prevent unnecessary food waste.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor, after one year of using the app, said they saved $525 in one particular month. With items they can't immediately consume, the Redditor said they simply freeze and save them for future meals.

Redditors were stunned by the discounted food haul and eager to learn more about the money-saving hack.

"Thank you so much for sharing this with us," one wrote. "Never heard of this app before & I'm looking forward to trying it out."

"Dang, never heard of this before but that's an insane haul," another commented. "Gonna have to check it out!"

Small actions, such as purchasing discounted groceries, can not only save you money but also have a significant impact on the environment. By reducing your food waste, you can help create a cleaner and cooler future.

Food waste is one of the biggest emitters of planet-warming gases, and the United States is one of the biggest producers of food waste. Each year, the U.S. discards nearly 60 million tons of food, which ends up rotting in landfills and releasing pollutants that contribute to the globe's rising temperatures.

Purchasing groceries that are nearing expiration is a great way to help reduce total food waste, preventing items from unnecessarily rotting in landfills and polluting the environment.

Another way to reduce your environmental impact is by sending unwanted items to organizations dedicated to recycling. The next time you declutter your home, consider donating your items to For Days, ThredUP, or GotSneakers, as these companies repurpose old clothes.

Redditors discussed additional money-saving apps that also help reduce food waste.

"There is a similar app called Too Good To Go that restaurants use to sell food before closing," one said.

"I would LOVE to take advantage of this," another wrote. "Groceries can be expensive, so I'm always looking for more ways to save!"

