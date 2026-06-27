Connecticut homesteader talks trenches, wood stove, panels to make home self-sufficient — and skip the boiler all winter

Their newest project is caring for "16 baby chickens in the spare bedroom."

A first-year homesteading recap from Connecticut is gaining attention on Reddit for how much was accomplished in a single year.

What happened?

In a post in the r/homestead forum, the Connecticut homesteader in Zone 6b said they hand-dug a 150-foot trench for a water line, established gardens and a 12-tree orchard, and foraged for berries and mushrooms. They also added solar panels, mini-splits, and a wood stove.

They said those heating upgrades got them through winter without using the boiler. Their newest project is caring for "16 baby chickens in the spare bedroom."

Why does it matter?

Solar panels can reduce electricity costs, and mini-splits can heat and cool more efficiently than older systems. A wood stove can provide backup warmth during colder months.

Homeowners can pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to drive their utility costs even lower. Add gardens, fruit trees, and foraging, and those lifestyle changes can translate into tangible household savings over time.

Full-on homesteading may not be the most accessible or attainable goal for the average person. But starting with small home upgrades and experimenting with growing your own food can be a great place to start.

Gardening is also an excellent way to do light physical activity while supporting your mental health and your wallet.

What are people saying?

One commenter appreciated the original poster for sharing their experience.

"What is the purpose of the propped up window pane? Is the barn structure your living space? Because I see the solar panels on its roof," they wrote. "And lastly do you ride the horse that came with the property or is she too old?"

The OP replied, "The window frame is just a cold frame! It starts the season closed, but as it gets warmed I prop it open to get a little more harvest out of the lettuce inside."

They added, "The barn structure is definitely not my living space. Electrical conduit runs under the driveway to the house … I do not ride Winnie, she has arthritis."

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