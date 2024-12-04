Homeowner puzzled after receiving questionable advice from plant nursery: 'Unless you plan to ... have it freeze'

"Whether or not the tree needs the product they offer … is immaterial to the sale of additional products."

A homeowner turned to the internet for help with some newly planted trees, concerned about caring for them effectively before winter sets in.

In the r/arborists subreddit, they shared a photo of their freshly planted river birches and asked the group for advice on fertilization.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"On the advice of the nursery I got them from, I bought some Espoma Tree Tone and plan to give them a feeding now before the winter. However the guidelines for feeding are all based upon the size of the diameter of the tree trunk," they wrote, adding that their confusion comes from the trees' multiple slim trunks, unsure of how to calculate the diameter accurately.

Most people in the comments recommended the homeowner not fertilize the trees for a variety of reasons.

"Do not feed before the winter unless you plan to push new growth on the tree and have it freeze, harming the tree. Do not fertilize without a soil test from a lab," one person said.

Another added that nurseries often can't be trusted because they're focused on sales. "Whether or not the tree needs the product they offer or if it is the appropriate time is immaterial to the sale of additional products to the consumer," they said.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Many native plants don't actually need fertilizer because they're suited to grow in the local environment, meaning fewer chemicals will leach into the soil and groundwater. This also saves you time and money. Native plants overall require less maintenance, meaning reduced water bills, fuel costs for things like lawnmowers, and time spent laboring in the yard or garden (though working in a garden has its benefits!).

They also add benefits to the soil itself, by preventing soil erosion as well as conserving water. The USDA notes that the deep root systems of many native Midwestern plants, including the river birch trees the original poster was asking about, can help increase the soil's capacity to store water.

If you're interested in switching your lawn to be native plant-focused, check out The Cool Down's Guide to Native Plants or Rewilding Your Yard.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.