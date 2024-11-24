Homeowner saddened after discovering reason behind browning trees: 'I don't want to watch what's about to happen'

A homeowner was wrestling with the dismal reality that their trees were slowly dying. The homeowner shared a post to the r/arborists forum on Reddit detailing how the leaves on their Texas ebony, Lawson cypress, and magnolia trees were browning.

The original poster thought the browning leaves were due to the Texas heat, but the change in season, proper watering and care, and seeing all the trees suffering had them mulling over alternative issues. The community quickly noticed the cause of the problem.

"Rings of death, all of them, rings of death," one commenter said.

"I don't want to watch what's about to happen…" another comment expressed.

One commenter was especially detailed in their feedback. "As a tree is establishing and growing, it needs soil that is not compacted so the roots can get air," they said. "The weight of a paver ring (and probably the active compaction used to install them so they sit nice and straight) both cause this problem."

While tree rings can be aesthetically pleasing, horticulturists recommend against planting them around your trees.

"As you get in there and dig the soil, you damage the roots, which then leads to a place where rot and decay can get into a tree root and shorten the life of the tree," detailed Dennis Patton, horticulturist at Kansas State, per Successful Farming.

Most believe tree roots to be deep, but many actually sit closer to the surface. A tree ring with compact soil can cover up the root system, disturbing the oxygen exchange trees need to be healthy. Patton also recommended adding perennials — plants that can flower over multiple seasons — around the tree in lieu of cement or brick.

Adding wild flowers to your yard can help make the soil and your neighborhood's ecosystem much more healthy. Check out our guide on rewilding your yard.

