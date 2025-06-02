Energy expert simplifies the financial savings and benefits of installing solar: 'That's like the government handing you thousands'

"You're already spending money. Solar just puts it back in your pocket."

A recent Instagram Reel is making the rounds online for its simple, no-fluff explanation of one of the best-kept secrets in home energy: Your monthly utility bill could be funding your solar panel system — and saving you serious money.

The clip shows home energy expert Joel Rose (@joelrose.1) breaking down why more homeowners are going solar now than ever.

"What if I told you your electric bill … could actually be the thing that funds your solar system and starts saving you money right now?" Rose said, adding that homeowners are often already paying enough in electricity costs each month to cover the cost of owning a solar system — and in many cases, switching to solar would be a lower payment. "You're already spending money. Solar just puts it back in your pocket," he added.

He also highlights a huge benefit many people don't realize they can still claim: the federal solar tax credit (via the Inflation Reduction Act). "That's like the government handing you thousands just for making a smart move," he said. That credit lets homeowners get back 30% of their solar installation cost. Combined with local incentives and potential $0-down financing, many homeowners can switch to solar with little upfront cost and start saving from day one.

Beyond the immediate savings, going solar can boost your home's value, insulate you from utility rate hikes, and reduce your home's pollution footprint, making it one of the smartest long-term investments homeowners can make.

In the comments, users were quick to voice their support for Joel's helpful info on switching to solar.

"You answered a lot of my questions! Thank you!" one commenter said.

"I know y'all hear 'em!" another added.

