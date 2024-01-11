Woman shares simple home product swap to cut down on your water usage: ‘This is such a good idea’

Not only does this product cost less than $10, but it’s going to save money on your water bill as well.

Have you ever heard of a faucet aerator? This affordable little tool may be the solution to your sink woes — saving you money and helping your water pressure.

The scoop

Winthorpe Conservation (@winthorpeconservation) is a company focused on sharing useful, cost-friendly, and eco-minded products. On its TikTok channel, Winthorpe shared a useful item called a faucet aerator.

In the video, the creator shows viewers the aerator, saying it can be installed in most faucets “and saves a ton of water.” The video shows us the aerator, which looks like a small water filter attachment, and tells us how cheap they are.

“It limits the amount of water that comes out of the tap, therefore increasing the pressure and the spray,” the creator said. Not only does this product cost less than $10, but it’s going to save money on your water bill as well.

How it’s helping

While it sometimes feels like it should be a free resource, most of us have to pay for water in our homes. This is an unfortunate and unavoidable expense, and anything we can do to save money on bills is worth trying in my book. Saving money while helping the planet and reducing your water usage? The faucet aerator may just be your new best friend.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American family uses 300 gallons of water a day. With the climate changing and heating up, our water systems have been stressed by droughts and population growth.

Simple changes such as adding a faucet aerator, or collecting water as the shower warms up, are great ways to help reduce stressors to our water system.

What everyone’s saying

People were thrilled to learn about this ingenious device, giving the original poster some great feedback. One person commented: “This is such a good idea!!! Thank you so much for you work in helping preserve our environment.”

Another wrote, “That’s actually so cool.”

