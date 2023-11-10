Shopper astonished after opening up autograph book purchased at thrift store: ‘That is so dang cool’

Comments on the post couldn’t get over the unique and incredible find.

One thrifter was able to snag the coolest accidental find — an autograph book signed by none other than Fats Waller.

The find was posted to the thread r/ThriftStoreHauls and stunned a few Redditors.

“Picked up this little autograph book from the 1920’s today for $14 and Fats Waller autograph was inside!” they captioned the post.

Photo Credit: u/ilikeyourswatch / Reddit

Fats Waller was one of the most popular musicians of the 1920s and 30s. He was a jazz singer, organist, and songwriter, as well as a radio and film personality. He sang with a group called Fats Waller and his Rhythm and performed solo.

Waller’s two most famous songs include “Ain’t Misbehavin” and “Honeysuckle Rose.” He died in 1943.

There’s always a possibility that the autograph is a fake, but the original poster, who also happens to be a musician, mentioned in the comments that after comparing it to some of Waller’s signatures they found online, it seems likely that the Redditor’s is authentic.

What’s even better is that this user isn’t the only one to find hidden gems (sometimes literally) in thrifted items. One Redditor on the same thread found 9-karat gold earrings inside a $4 jewelry bag, and another found a $100 bill inside the case of a $24.99 watch.

Thrifting can yield all sorts of unique finds. Plus, thrifting can save you an average of $1,700 a year, and it’s good for the environment.

American households generate almost 3 million pounds of trash each year — or around 5 pounds of trash per person, per day.

Anything we can do to make sure that valuable and ordinary items alike don’t end up in the garbage before they’re ready to be tossed will help to cut down on that number.

Comments on the post couldn’t get over the unique and incredible find. One user said, “He’s such a great pianist!” and another added, “Omg … that is so dang cool.”

