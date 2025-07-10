Man shares simple trick to get rid of clothing wrinkles without using an iron: 'This is a great hack'

Running late and staring at a wrinkled shirt? Skip the iron and save precious time with this genius clothing hack, using only a spray bottle and some water.

The scoop

TikTok user Problem Solved (@problemsolved) revealed the fastest way to unwrinkle clothes without the iron. His secret weapon? A fine mist spray bottle filled with plain water.

"No one's got time to iron anymore," he explained in the video. "I'm going to show you the fastest way to unwrinkle a T-shirt."

The key is using a proper atomizer spray bottle that creates an ultra-fine mist. "Don't use a regular spray bottle — the mist isn't fine enough and you'll get wet spots," he said.

The video instructs viewers to mist the wrinkled garment lightly all around, avoiding any oversaturation. For deep wrinkles, smooth the fabric or give it a gentle tug. For stubborn creases, add a single drop of fabric softener or hair conditioner to the water.

How it's helping

This time-saving trick eliminates the need to set up and use an ironing board and wait for the iron to heat up, perfect for busy mornings or travel situations. The hack takes just minutes and requires no electricity, making it particularly useful in hotel rooms or other places without access to an iron.

What's more, the spray bottle method helps the environment by reducing energy consumption, as no heating element is required. There are several natural alternatives to popular cleaning and care products that can save you money by utilizing ingredients and items that are already in your home, while being just as effective — and often safer — than store-bought alternatives.

These simple hacks can also help to reduce plastic waste and harsh chemicals in the home — a real win for the environment.

What everyone's saying

The comments were full of praise for the TikToker's hack, with many eager to try it themselves:

"You are wonderful Sir! And full of useful tips," said one commenter.

"As an actor, I don't always have time or a travel iron to take with, so this is a great hack. Thank you!!" said another grateful viewer.

A parent shared: "I've taught my kids this and they thought I was Bill Nye! Helps when you're running behind and still getting things together."

