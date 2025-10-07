Expert gardener reveals which common fall practices you should skip this year: 'I'm so lazy I can totally do this'

Commenters appreciated hearing that they could actually improve their garden by doing less work.

A TikTok gardener offered his followers three tips for helping their garden stay healthy when fall weather arrives.

The scoop

The TikToker Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) shared a video with the platform explaining the three things he doesn't do to his garden during fall. The first was to pull out dead perennials, the second was to pick up leaves, and the third was to prune bushes and trees. He says you do not have to do these things — and shouldn't.

@wyseguide There are three things that I don't do in the fall when it comes to the garden: - Don't remove the stalks and seed heads of perennials - Don't pick up the leaves in your flowerbeds - Don't prune shrubs in the fall - Bonus: Do pull any weeds you see! ♬ Big Energy (Instrumental) - Diamond Audio

You should leave your dead perennial stalks and seed heads because they'll decompose into the ground anyway. Plus, Kaleb says, "Birds will eat the seed heads sometimes."

He also says you shouldn't rake leaves. As Kaleb explains, the foliage can be beneficial to insects and plants, acting as habitats and insulation from the cold. They'll also compost over time and turn into nutrient soil.

He advises not to prune bushes or trees. Kaleb states why: "Pruning is really actually hard on things late fall. It spurs new growth, which could just get frosted off with the cold weather."

He also tells everyone there is one thing he does do. He encourages gardeners to weed their garden in the fall, because then there will be fewer weeds in the spring.

How it's helping

These tips will not only help keep your garden and plants happy and healthy, but they make fall gardening easier. That means less time on garden maintenance and more time enjoying autumn.

Gardening provides an opportunity to spend time in the fresh air, and nurturing plants can help boost your mood and mental state. And Kaleb proves that top-notch gardening might be simpler than you think.

The fall gardening strategies are also beneficial to the local ecosystem. As Kaleb explains, leaving behind dead leaves and perennial plants can create food for birds, shelter for insects, and healthier plants. This supports the local wildlife, preserving biodiversity.

Supporting local wildlife, especially pollinators, helps create a cooler, cleaner world. Humans need pollinators, as many flowering plants and food crops depend on them to reproduce. Curating a healthy, natural garden is a simple way to foster a healthy ecosystem in your community.

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated hearing that they could actually improve their garden by doing less work.

One person joked, "I'm so lazy I can totally. do this"

Another pointed out more benefits of following these tips, writing, "Building up these beneficial insect populations = lower pest pressure/better harvests every year. And such a diversity of butterflies and bees."

