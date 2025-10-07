  • Home Home

Expert gardener reveals which common fall practices you should skip this year: 'I'm so lazy I can totally do this'

Commenters appreciated hearing that they could actually improve their garden by doing less work.

by Veronica Booth
Commenters appreciated hearing that they could actually improve their garden by doing less work.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok gardener offered his followers three tips for helping their garden stay healthy when fall weather arrives. 

The scoop

The TikToker Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) shared a video with the platform explaining the three things he doesn't do to his garden during fall. The first was to pull out dead perennials, the second was to pick up leaves, and the third was to prune bushes and trees. He says you do not have to do these things — and shouldn't.

@wyseguide

There are three things that I don't do in the fall when it comes to the garden: - Don't remove the stalks and seed heads of perennials - Don't pick up the leaves in your flowerbeds - Don't prune shrubs in the fall - Bonus: Do pull any weeds you see!

♬ Big Energy (Instrumental) - Diamond Audio

You should leave your dead perennial stalks and seed heads because they'll decompose into the ground anyway. Plus, Kaleb says, "Birds will eat the seed heads sometimes."

He also says you shouldn't rake leaves. As Kaleb explains, the foliage can be beneficial to insects and plants, acting as habitats and insulation from the cold. They'll also compost over time and turn into nutrient soil. 

He advises not to prune bushes or trees. Kaleb states why: "Pruning is really actually hard on things late fall. It spurs new growth, which could just get frosted off with the cold weather."

He also tells everyone there is one thing he does do. He encourages gardeners to weed their garden in the fall, because then there will be fewer weeds in the spring.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

How it's helping

These tips will not only help keep your garden and plants happy and healthy, but they make fall gardening easier. That means less time on garden maintenance and more time enjoying autumn.

Gardening provides an opportunity to spend time in the fresh air, and nurturing plants can help boost your mood and mental state. And Kaleb proves that top-notch gardening might be simpler than you think. 

The fall gardening strategies are also beneficial to the local ecosystem. As Kaleb explains, leaving behind dead leaves and perennial plants can create food for birds, shelter for insects, and healthier plants. This supports the local wildlife, preserving biodiversity.

Supporting local wildlife, especially pollinators, helps create a cooler, cleaner world. Humans need pollinators, as many flowering plants and food crops depend on them to reproduce. Curating a healthy, natural garden is a simple way to foster a healthy ecosystem in your community. 

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Commenters appreciated hearing that they could actually improve their garden by doing less work. 

One person joked, "I'm so lazy I can totally. do this"

Another pointed out more benefits of following these tips, writing, "Building up these beneficial insect populations = lower pest pressure/better harvests every year. And such a diversity of butterflies and bees."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x