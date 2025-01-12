City dweller issues PSA after coming across common tourist blunder: 'I thought this wasn't even allowed'

"This is why we can't have nice things!"

A TikToker took to the platform to share a public service announcement with their followers about an issue that has been bothering them: fake flower petals and leaves in public parks and at landmarks.

The anonymous user (@ditchthedistrict) posted a video showing a Washington, D.C., park with fake flower petals scattered everywhere.

"Who do you think is going to come sweep them up?" she said. "Nobody. They're just going to blow into the soil, the fountains, and the little bits of nature that we have. They're just litter."

Plastic (which is what all fake flowers and petals are made from; even the ones that feel like cloth are made of polyester, which is a plastic-based fabric), has a profoundly negative impact on the environment.

It's not biodegradable, which means it exists in its current state for hundreds or even thousands of years. It can block drains, fountain pumps, and other important water points, which can lead to flooding and other issues. Birds and other wildlife mistake the brightly colored fake plants for food, which can either cause them to starve due to lack of nutrition or be poisoned by the chemicals within the material they've eaten.

And if that weren't bad enough, most fake petals are incredibly delicate and fray easily, which allows them to break down into microplastics. Microplastics have been linked to serious health issues in wildlife, including massive dips in reproductive ability, hindering plants' ability to grow and produce fruit, and have even been found in the crucial blood-brain barrier inside the human skull.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

By leaving these plastic petals around, visitors are contributing to the massive problem we already face in trying to remove these harmful materials from our soil.

In this case, commenters were quick to call out the behavior.

"I thought this wasn't even allowed and you could get fined," one said.

🗣️ Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I don't understand," said another, "There's so many beautiful real petals around."

"This is why we can't have nice things!" said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







