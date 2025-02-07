Shopper issues warning after coming across suspicious online listing: 'Folks are getting scammed'

"It's just going to get more and more indistinguishable."

Artificial intelligence is an evolving field that can present many pitfalls if you're not careful, and one online shopper warned against a potentially common danger.

The Redditor took to the r/oldpeoplefacebook subreddit to post a series of photos and wrote in the caption, "Folks are getting scammed by fake AI products."

The first photo showed a sponsored Facebook advertisement for a Volkswagen Campervan-shaped slow cooker. Two other photos showed order confirmations with products ranging in price from $28.99 to $42.99. The last photo showed an email saying the order hadn't been paid for, even though the shopper had already seen the transaction processed by their bank.

Commenters weren't surprised that such a scam exists, but having a fake product in a sponsored advertisement on Facebook shows how AI technology can pose significant risks online.

"This is even a step ahead of the news clip I saw this morning warning people of the 'declined payment' scam when they buy things online and try to pay with a credit card," one commenter wrote. "They are basically just stealing your credit card information. And they know that you'll try another card without even thinking about it…"

"This is only the start. It's just going to get more and more indistinguishable," another commenter warned.

The OP confirmed that the issue was never resolved, leaving the shopper unable to recover the money they spent.

"They won't ship anything like it, apparently they just keep sending emails saying you didn't pay. They might even get a second payment from some of these poor folks," the OP wrote in a comment.

In addition to online concerns, artificial intelligence can pose a major threat to the environment. Most AI systems require energy-intensive processes that can put immense stress on electrical grids around the world. The continued adoption of AI causes big tech companies to blindly spend massive amounts of money without understanding the consequences.

These issues highlight the importance of carefully considering how AI technologies are implemented and regulated to ensure they benefit both people and the planet.

