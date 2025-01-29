Alarmed observers bash AI's controversial new simulations: 'This is not helpful to anyone'

"I do not want some AI generated version of my dad."

An entertainment news company came under fire on X, formerly Twitter, after making light of a new artificial intelligence service that could generate more realistic simulations of people doing things.

"AI is now better at generating videos of Will Smith eating pasta," the news company joked, as it demonstrated before and after clips of AI-generated content of Will Smith eating pasta. The "after" clip shows a drastic improvement in the AI-generated art.

One enraged X user responded to the post, writing, "Name a single positive reason for why you should be able to generate videos of people doing s*** they didn't do."

One Redditor screenshotted the entire thread and posted it to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

"This is not helpful to anyone," the Redditor commented.

Rapid developments in the AI world have led to some better products and services that could potentially improve our lives. For example, Google's DeepMind AI weather predictor provides more accurate weather predictions than humans. AI robots can halve construction times, getting tenants into homes faster.

However, AI must be used with discernment. There has to be some balance of ethics and planet and human consideration with the rollout of new AI technology.

For example, The Cool Down reported on how Klarna's CEO boasted about replacing his employees with the backing of artificial intelligence as his replacement workforce. According to The Cool Down report, over the next five years, AI technology will create over 69 million jobs, but 83 million will be lost.

Additionally, the environmental cost of AI significantly strains the planet's resources. AI's computing systems run using substantial electric energy powered by burning dirty fuels and consume a considerable amount of water to cool the AI systems.

The future of this technology must consider the well-being of wildlife, the planet, and humans — especially if it involves computer-generated content using people's real images.

"Digital simulacra of loved ones doing things they never did really does sound like hell," one user commented under the Reddit post.

"I do not want some AI generated version of my dad. I'll just stick with his photo on my desk," another Redditor commented.

