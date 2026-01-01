Woman breaks open washing machine to show damaging side effects of popular product: 'No idea why anyone uses it'

"[It] is just grease on your clothes to hold dirt, sweat and stains better."

A video of a woman cleaning her washing machine online and the video's comments show that people are rethinking a decades-old habit: using fabric softener.

The scoop

In the clip, a woman is cleaning part of her washing machine in a sink (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear). She reveals a thick blue sludge coating the inside — residue left behind by liquid softener.



In the video, a woman shows the blue goop-covered washing machine part and says, "Look at the buildup… this is why these machines are breaking."

The woman's hack is simple: stop using fabric softener altogether.

Many households still use fabric softener despite its ability to ruin washing machines. These liquid softeners cling to internal components and trap grime over time.

Appliance repair professionals routinely report that softener residue can clog internal components and lead to mechanical issues with pumps, according to Mr. Appliance.

How it's helping

According to Consumer Reports, fabric softeners add no cleaning power and can actually interfere with washing performance.

Skipping fabric softener can prevent repair bills, extend a washing machine's life, and save you money on the softener itself.



Fabric softeners are usually made of oil-based chemical coatings that are designed to slick fabric fibers. They reduce absorbency and leave behind residue on clothes and inside washing machines, which can cause clogs.

Consumer Reports estimated that the median cost to repair a washing machine is $155. Replacing a washing machine, on the other hand, can cost thousands.

Fabric softeners also contain quaternary ammonium compounds that can trigger asthma and cause reproductive issues, according to the Environmental Working Group. Using natural cleaning products and reusable dryer balls (like one commenter suggested) or rinsing with vinegar are good alternatives to fabric softener.

As Good Housekeeping advised, however, make sure to use vinegar sparingly. Putting vinegar in with every load could actually corrode your machine's pipes. Other tips to keep your clothes soft include avoiding overloading and overdrying and shaking out clothes before drying them.

What everyone's saying

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed that ditching fabric softener is the way to go.

"Once I started taking care of myself and my own clothes, fabric softener went in the trash," one user wrote. They added that softener can "make your clothes & towels less absorbent."

Another commenter wrote that their husband is an appliance repairman who has made them vow to never use fabric softeners.

"A lot of the times he goes to fix washing machines it's due to fabric softeners clogging everything up," they said.

One blunt commenter summed up the general sentiment: "Fabric softener is just grease on your clothes to hold dirt, sweat and stains better. It's disgusting and no idea why anyone uses it."

