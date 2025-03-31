  • Home Home

Beauty fan stuns with easy trick to turn eyeshadow into nail polish: 'I'm definitely going to do this'

by Brianne Nemiroff
"This is such a great idea."

Photo Credit: TikTok

While there are many cosmetics that can be multifunctional, upcycling cosmetics can still be tricky. This is why the eyeshadow nails trend is such a crowd-pleaser, as it can be utilized in myriad ways.

The scoop

The Live Kindly (@livekindly) TikTok account shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to do the eyeshadow nails trend. 

@livekindly Which color should I try next? 💅 This is such a fun upcycle to try if you have old eyeshadow palettes laying around! #diy #upcycle #recycle #eyeshadow #makeup #nailpolish #modernrenaissance #ecofriendly #sustainability #CapCut ♬ Bright and Positive Hip Hop 3 minutes (background music) - MPmedia

"All I did was crush up the eyeshadow color of my choosing and mix it with a clear polish until it was smooth. Then I just painted my nails how I regularly would. Overall, it was so much easier and turned out so much nicer than I expected. It really looks exactly like any colored nail polish you would buy at the store," they said. 

You can also upcycle your eyeshadow without combining it with a clear polish. The other option would be to apply a base coat and allow it to almost completely dry until it is sticky. Then, you can use your eyeshadow brushes and paint your nails as you would your eyes. To finish, you set your nails with a top coat.

How it's helping

On average, Americans spend $722 a year on their appearance, with women spending closer to $877. When eyeshadow palettes range from $15 at a drugstore to $175 for a high-end palette at Sephora, letting even a single color in the pan go to waste can feel like wasting $20. Getting to utilize all of your colors and not having to buy new nail polish as often is a great win for any budget.

If you still have leftover product after trying out this upcycling hack, you can also send in lightly used cosmetics to GlamBot, which will sanitize and recycle it properly while also providing store credit.

Getting more life out of your cosmetics is not only great for your wallet — it's also better for the environment, as the beauty industry uses a lot of natural resources every year. The cosmetics industry uses 78 billion liters of water every year for 2% of all cosmetics produced to be thrown away for overproduction, 4% of products to be thrown away due to damage or spoiling, and for 20-40% of all products to end up as waste.

What everyone's saying

"This is such a great idea. I might have to try this!" one user shared. 

"Wow," another user exclaimed. 

Even the OP was excited about her results, noting, "I'm definitely going to do this again." 

