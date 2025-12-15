Energy expert reveals what happens to your roof when you get solar panels: 'Make sure that your most valuable asset ... remains in a good condition'

Switching to solar energy is one of the best home hacks for saving money while reducing your environmental footprint. For many homeowners, though, installing rooftop solar panels can feel like a daunting task.

Understanding the solar installation process, however, can help protect your roof and give you peace of mind. One energy expert broke down the process in a YouTube video, easing common hesitations and debunking popular misconceptions. Your Energy Answers (@yeanswers) explained the engineering behind solar roof installations.

"The reality is a bunch of installers will be drilling, cutting, and screwing things onto the roof, and you want to make sure your most valuable asset — being your home — remains in a good condition," explained Your Energy Answers.

The mechanism and setup during the installation process are designed to protect your roof — not damage it. Mounting systems and roofing clips will make sure everyone stays safe during and after the installation.

Roof damage during installation is rare, noted Your Energy Answers, and choosing a trusted installer ensures your roof is protected. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find a vetted solar installer in your area and within your budget.

Adding solar energy to your home doesn't just save you money. It also makes you energy-independent, protecting you against extreme weather events.

Pairing other electric appliances with solar energy can save you even more money and further decrease your household's pollution. Upgrading your old HVAC system to an energy-efficient heat pump can lower your utility costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you narrow down your heat pump options and save up to 50% on your heating and cooling costs.

