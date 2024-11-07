Homeowner shares photos of cozy prefabricated cabin complete with captivating features: 'That looks fantastic'

"I love what you've done with the interior."

Many people are ditching oversized, energy-hungry homes for humble yet cozy prefab cabins that are much cheaper to maintain.

One Redditor proved that living in a 387-square-foot prefab home can be just as fabulous as living large.

The poster shared several photos of their homey dwelling, which looked surprisingly modern and spacious for its size, in the r/TinyHouses subreddit.

In the post, the owner explained that it took them only a couple of months to set up everything, and they're now building a deck to enjoy the woodsy, peaceful surroundings.

The home is unique because it is expandable, making it easy to transport from the factory and assemble on the property. In this case, assembling simply means unfolding each section of the home, as the Redditor explained.

Because prefab cabins and tiny homes are much smaller than typical houses, they use a lot less energy, which helps residents save big on electric bills. In addition, it's a perfect solution to the housing crisis affecting millions of people across the globe.

The homeowner said they paid just 36,000 Australian dollars (about $23,700 USD) for the unit and an estimated AU$50,000-$55,000 ($32,900-$36,200 USD) when you factor in delivery and installation fees, plumbing, water, and electrical. While that total doesn't include the optional deck, that's still a huge steal compared to a traditional home.

Furthermore, tiny homes put less strain on the environment since they use fewer resources. Larger homes inevitably require more energy, water, and fuel for heating and cooking, in addition to the materials needed to build them.

While energy-efficient features such as solar panels and heat pumps can reduce energy use in bigger homes, they're expensive to install (though tax breaks through the Inflation Reduction Act can lower the price).

When you buy a prefab home, a lower cost of living and environmental impact already come with the territory. Any additional features you may want, such as rooftop solar or a heat pump water heater, are just icing on the cake.

The minimalist hideaway impressed many commenters, and they were eager to learn more.

"That looks fantastic," one said.

"It's beautiful, I love what you've done with the interior. I saw some comments where you aim to have 'less stuff', but I have to tell you that your amount of stuff is my minimalist goal, LOL. It looks wonderful," another gushed.

"That rug really ties the room together," shared someone else.

