Lawn care experts warn against common mistake with expensive consequences: 'No good'

"Two inches here, two inches there, year after year, adds up."

Mulch is a staple of almost any garden, as it is one of the most effective deterrents against weed growth and supports the overall health of your soil. However, as the saying goes, it's possible to have too much of a good thing, and that goes for mulch as well.

TikToker Summit Lawns (@summitlawns) shared a short video highlighting the dangers of applying excessive mulch around the base of your trees.

"This could be the fastest way to kill your trees without a chainsaw," Summit Lawns says before outlining how most people simply add more mulch around their trees and garden beds each year.

"But two inches here, two inches there, year after year, adds up until there's, like, six inches around the base of the tree, and that's no good."

This excess mulch chokes the roots, hindering the flow of air in and out of the soil, and traps moisture, which can lead to rotting and attract harmful pests that can further weaken the tree.

This piling of mulch is known as a mulch volcano, and luckily, the TikToker had a simple recommendation for avoiding it.

"When you're putting new mulch in your flower beds, just top-dress it. Add a layer every year. Just enough to refresh the color," Summit Lawns says.

You should obviously remove old mulch that has gone bad, but Summit Lawns advises ensuring that all the layers are no more than three inches deep. This could save you a lot of money on replacing your foliage down the line.

If you're looking to further prevent weeds while keeping your plants and trees healthy, consider upgrading your yard to a natural lawn that supports the growth of native plants and flowers.

This not only significantly reduces your yearly water and yard maintenance costs, but it also supports a healthier ecosystem and attracts pollinators that can help sustain life in the area.

Exploring which plants are native to your region, as well as low-maintenance yard options like clover or buffalo grass, is a great start.

