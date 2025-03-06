Tenant shares shocking discovery made on landlord's Facebook page: 'I'm freaking out'

Getting evicted is already stressful, and that's even truer when you find out on social media, as one Reddit post describes.

A renter directly complained about several issues and eventually had to call the health department. The alert resulted in learning about their upcoming eviction in a Facebook post.

Gas leaks in several units reportedly resulted in failed city inspections, sewage leaks in the yard also caused toilets to stop running, and roaches were part of life in the OP's building. Management also allegedly didn't provide a copy of the lease, and a child was said to have fallen ill when the gas heat was off for several weeks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

After all this, the OP notified the health department and wrote, "The property manager knows I'm the one who called." They found out about their eviction when someone sent a screenshot of a post in a landlord Facebook group in the area.

Shocked and trying to prepare for court, the renter asked the community for advice. They said, "I'm freaking out." One user suggested, "Contact tenants rights orgs ASAP. These are typically free."

Natural gas issues go beyond polluting the environment from its methane and nitrogen oxide emissions, which leak out even when they're off, per Harvard Health. It's also highly explosive.

However, the OP's building is just one example of related negligence. Other landlords have ignored renters who smelled a leak from a dryer or a basement boiler.

Roaches are also a costly nuisance. These insects spread disease on surfaces and risk residents' food security since they often invade food supplies.

Instead of risking several code violations, the landlord could have switched to safer, eco-friendly non-polluting appliances like induction stoves and more efficient heat pumps that transfer heat in and out of the house for cooling or heating. That way, no one would get sick from cold apartments during a gas shutoff or later risk heat stroke in summer.

Whether dealing with property management, an HOA, or city codes, residents should look into TCD's HOA Guide about making changes to bylaws and learn about state legislation.

Many sympathetic commenters advised the OP to get a lawyer and record everything from their interaction with the property owner/management and the final walkthrough. One stated they "should be pursuing damages to cover the excess hotel fees and relocation costs. There's probably punitive damages."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.