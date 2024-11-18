Renter seeks advice after landlord uses dirty tricks to force eviction: 'I feel that all of this was done in retaliation'

"They forced me to pay the fine, the maintenance cost and a legal fee for a total of $800."

A Georgia renter went to r/legaladvice after being threatened with eviction over weeds in the yard.

The post explains the HOA for a rental house claimed they had weeds in the yard along with "a really bad picture." Proof was provided to counter the claim. Another notice of the same nature came two months later with a $100 fine.

Pictures were sent to the landlord to counter the claim again, after which a lawn service, described as "a guy in an old truck," was sent in to investigate. He returned to spray the lawn, and several months later, the landlord added $550 to the renter's account for the weed spraying.

The eviction process immediately started, claiming the account was past due even though the charge was posted on the account two months late.

"They forced me to pay the fine, the maintenance cost and a legal fee for a total of $800 and they cut my online access off so it had to be paid in person which was a dropbox," the OP explained.

While the eviction and legal charges were finally reversed in admission of error, they are still fighting the weeds charge.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I feel that all of this was done in retaliation because I disputed the charge and challenged them on this. … What are my options in Georgia for recovery?" the OP asked.

Unfortunately, HOA tales such as these are not unique, especially when it comes to eco-friendly updates around the home. They are known to stall progress that negatively impacts the homeowners and the environment.

A lot of home improvements like solar paneling, hydropanels, and native plant lawns are seen as eyesores that depreciate the value of a home. The truth is, owning a home with a lower energy efficiency score, which is slowly becoming standardized across the country, could actually raise property values and draw in buyers who are looking for lower energy costs.

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The post didn't attract much attention unfortunately for the OP, but going to the board with documentation is always a good way to get immediate answers face-to-face, as opposed to waiting for electronic responses from beyond the ether. Emails have timestamps, but there are ways to document your in-person visits electronically. Face-to-face conversation also gives humanity and context to a situation that can otherwise be treated with indifference and a lack of urgency.

If all else fails, use our HOA guide as a resource for advice and step-by-step instructions on how to implement change and start conversations. There's even a mockup email/message you can tailor to your own situation to give you an idea on how to initiate your approach.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.