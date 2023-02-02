Engineer reveals how apartment renters can avoid inhaling toxic gases — without changing their appliances

Making the switch from gas to electric cooking has been a recent hot topic, and there is little doubt that electric is the better choice for your personal health and the overall health of the planet. But if you’re a renter, you probably have no choice about what type of appliances come with your apartment.

However, as one environmentally conscious TikToker shows us, that doesn’t mean you don’t have any choice at all.

“How do you have a fully electric kitchen when you’re renting?” Erika Jane (@climatereadyhome) asks.

She then proceeds to answer her own question — instead of using her built-in gas stove and oven, Erika shows off her countertop air fryer and suggests an electric induction cooktop.

Both appliances are much more energy efficient and don’t produce harmful gases.

Erika points out that another advantage of the countertop air fryer is that it heats up and cooks things much faster because it doesn’t need to heat as large a space.

And she points out another advantage — when you move apartments, you can simply take your countertop appliances with you.

Gas stoves and ovens rely on methane gas, which is one of the most harmful gases in terms of contributing to the overheating of our planet. Studies have shown that gas stoves leak methane gas even when they are turned off, as well as other dangerous air pollutants, decreasing the air quality inside our apartments. All in all, there are a lot of reasons to want to make the switch to electric.

The commenters on Erika’s TikTok agreed. “I test food service equipment for work and induction is the way to go,” writes one commenter.

Another chimes in, reassuring a commenter who felt like making the switch was too daunting, writing, “A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.”

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.