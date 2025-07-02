Driver shares photo after returning to disappointing scene in parking lot: 'This is one of my worst nightmares'

Having your car get keyed is never a fun experience, and it can sometimes be expensive, depending on the extent of the damage. This holds especially true for electric vehicle owners, who are unfortunately experiencing instances of EV vandalism more often lately.

One Reddit user was a victim of this wave, taking to the "r/Ioniq5" subreddit to share how their vehicle was keyed after turning into a parking lot.

"As a matte EV9 owner, this is one of my worst nightmares... feel for you man. Happy anniversary...," a comment on the post reads.

This sort of vandalism is not limited to getting keyed, however. An EV owner in the UK recently shared that they were the victim of a disturbing trend facing EV charging stations, which made it more difficult than necessary to find a functioning one, limiting accessibility.

Someone else also encountered the growing trend of people cutting EV charging wires, most likely to extract the expensive copper that can be found in them.

Vandalism can also be a statement about the EVs themselves. EVs cause some people concern due to the mining process of gathering materials for batteries, such as lithium.

However, it should be noted that mining for dirty energy sources like coal is much more costly to the environment in the long term as opposed to mining for clean-energy materials for EVs. The latter is often a very "one-and-done" process by comparison, and it's becoming more efficient by the day.

By discouraging vandalism like this and changing the public perception of EVs, we can work toward a cleaner future, as EVs don't create air pollution when driven.

"Unfortunately now among some political persuasions, EVs have now become a political issue and somehow somebody else minding their own business owning an electric vehicle threatens their entire worldview," one user pointed out on the post.

